Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Expected to play Tuesday

Antetokounmpo (ankle) is expected to carry a probable designation into Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Matt Velazques of the Journal Sentinel reports.

Antetokounmpo appeared to tweak his right ankle late in Sunday's win over the Nets, and while he appeared to be in considerable pain, the issue doesn't look to be anything serious. Antetokounmpo intimated after the game that he doesn't expect to miss any time, but a more concrete update from the team should come at shootaround Tuesday morning.