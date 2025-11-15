Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Expected to play vs. Lakers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Saturday's game against the Lakers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Saturday is the second half of the Bucks' back-to-back, but the superstar forward should be good to go. For the year so far, Antetokounmpo has averaged 32.6 points, 11.5 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals in 33.5 minutes per contest through 11 games. He's shooting 63.2 percent from the field as well.
