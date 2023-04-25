Antetokounmpo is probable for Game 5 against the Heat on Wednesday with a lower back contusion.
Antetokounmpo returned to action in Game 4 after missing the previous two contests due to a lower back injury he suffered early in Game 1. Despite showing signs of discomfort, the superstar forward still played 38 minutes and shouldn't have any restrictions if he's upgraded to available Wednesday.
