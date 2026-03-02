Antetokounmpo (calf) is expected to play Monday against the Celtics, Shams Charania of ESPN reports. He's officially listed as questionable.

After five weeks on the shelf, Antetokounmpo should get the green light to return to action. The Bucks are 26-33 for the season, and they could make a late push for a playoff spot. Since this is his first game back, restrictions could be on the table for Milwaukee's franchise player.