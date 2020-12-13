Antetokounmpo suffered a cut near his left eye during Saturday's game against the Mavericks and is expected to return, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Antetokounmpo caught an inadvertent elbow to the face and was taken to the locker room to have his cut looked at. He'll be fine and will check back into the game.
