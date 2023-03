Antetokounmpo (knee/illness) is probable for Thursday's matchup against the Nets.

Antetokounmpo missed Tuesday's win over the Magic while dealing with right knee soreness and a non-COVID illness, but it appears the MVP candidate will be back in action Thursday. Over his last four appearances, Antetokounmpo has averaged 30.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.3 blocks in 31.8 minutes per game.