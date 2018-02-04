Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Expects to be OK after ankle scare

Antetokounmpo indicated following Sunday's 109-94 win over the Nets that he isn't worried about his right ankle, which he tweaked in the fourth quarter of the contest, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

Antetokounmpo was writhing on the ground for about 30 seconds after injuring the ankle with about seven and a half minutes remaining in Sunday's game upon stepping on the foot of the Nets' DeMarre Carroll. The Bucks star was able to limp off the court and remained on the bench for the rest of the game rather than retreating to the locker room, and told Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he could have returned to Sunday's contest if he needed to. Fortunately, it sounds like Antetokounmpo avoided a serious setback with the ankle, but he should still be viewed as questionable heading into Tuesday's game against the Knicks. The Bucks should provide an update on his availability for that contest at the conclusion of their morning shootaround Tuesday.