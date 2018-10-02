Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Expects to play Wednesday

Antetokounmpo (ankle) will likely play Wednesday against the Bulls, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The Bucks held Antetokounmpo out of Saturday's scrimmage because of a minor ankle injury as a precaution, but the superstar appears good to go for the preseason opener. If he does take the court, expect Milwaukee to limit his minutes in a meaningless exhibition.

More News
Our Latest Stories