Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Expects to play Wednesday
Antetokounmpo (ankle) will likely play Wednesday against the Bulls, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The Bucks held Antetokounmpo out of Saturday's scrimmage because of a minor ankle injury as a precaution, but the superstar appears good to go for the preseason opener. If he does take the court, expect Milwaukee to limit his minutes in a meaningless exhibition.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Dealing with minor injury•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Won't participate in scrimmage•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores 22 points in season-ending loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nears triple-double in Game 5 loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Lacks defensive output in victory•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Solid line despite foul trouble•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.