Antetokounmpo produced 42 points (12-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 17-22 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block across 34 minutes during Monday's 128-119 win over New Orleans.

Antetokounmpo surpassed the 40-point mark for the first time in the current month, and the star forward looked absolutely dominating on both ends of the court. His overall numbers continue to show him as one of the most dominant players in the NBA, and as if averaging at least 11 boards and five assists per game for the fifth straight season wasn't exceptional, he's also averaging a career-best 31.0 points per game.