Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Explodes for double-double in return to action
Antetokounmpo recorded 27 points (10-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 13 rebounds and five assists across 39 minutes in Saturday's 121-108 loss to the Jazz.
Antetokounmpo showed no ill effects from the knee soreness that prevented him from playing in the Bucks' last contest, but he was visibly frustrated with his team's inability to turn the tide against Utah. Despite the loss, the Bucks are at .500 and will rely on The Greek Freak to lead the way if they have a hop of making it o the postseason this year. A viable candidate for MVP this year, he's a must-start when healthy.
