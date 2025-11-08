Antetokounmpo had 41 points (16-32 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 15 rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and two steals across 37 minutes during Friday's 126-110 win over Chicago.

Antetokounmpo delivered his best scoring output of the campaign Friday, but he did more than just scoring, as he also ended one assist away from recording his first triple-double of the campaign. Antetokounmpo has been nearly unstoppable in the first two-plus weeks of the regular season, averaging a robust 30.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game in four appearances since the beginning of November.