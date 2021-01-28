Antetokounmpo scored 24 points (8-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-14 FT) to go with 18 rebounds, nine assists, one steal and one block across 38 minutes in a 115-108 win over Toronto on Wednesday.

Antetokounmpo fell short of a triple-double in his second straight outing. However, the forward is still averaging a double-double this season. Despite seeing a slight dip in some notable offensive categories this year, Antetokounmpo is matching his career-high for three-pointers made per contest with 1.4 makes from deep this season. Unfortunately for fantasy owners, the 26-year-old is setting a career-high mark for turnovers with 3.9 per game.