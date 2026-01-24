Antetokounmpo said after Friday's 102-100 loss to the Nuggets that he expects to be sidelined for at least 4-to-6 weeks due to the right calf injury he appeared to suffer during the first quarter, Jamal Collier of ESPN.com reports.

Antetokounmpo made a brief trip to the locker room in the first quarter, but he returned to the game while sporting a wrap around his right calf and finished the night with 22 points (4-8 FG, 14-16 FT), 13 rebounds and seven assists in 32 minutes as the Bucks nearly erased a 23-point fourth-quarter deficit before falling short. However, the superstar forward was clearly favoring his right leg for most of the second half, and despite Antetokounmpo's insistence on staying in the game, he was pulled for good with 34 seconds remaining. Antetokounmpo will undergo an MRI on Saturday before the extent of his injury is revealed, but the 31-year-old cited his previous experience with calf issues in projecting that he'll bef forced to miss multiple weeks. Antetokounmpo said the injury was comparable to the right calf strain he suffered in a Dec. 3 win over the Pistons, which resulted in him being sidelined for about three and a half weeks. With that in mind, Antetokounmpo's fantasy managers should prepare for him to be out through at least the All-Star break.