Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Falls just shy of triple-double

Antetokounmpo recorded 32 points (12-22 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-12 FT), 15 rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal in 35 minutes of a 110-101 win against Orlando on Monday.

Antetokounmpo posted another stellar performance, filling up the box score and falling two assists shy of a triple-double. His improvement in outside shooting has made the sixth-year pro even more of an asset, as he's currently shooting 50 percent from beyond the arc in December. He'll face the Pelicans on Wednesday.