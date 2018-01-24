Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Feels 'ready to go'
Antetokounmpo (knee) implied Wednesday that he'll likely return to action Friday against the Nets, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports. "It's [been] a great week," Antetokounmpo said of his recovery. "I feel great, I'm ready to go. We've got one practice tomorrow -- I've got to practice hard and get my rhythm back and feel ready to go."
Antetokounmpo stopped short of confirming that he'd be back in the lineup Friday, telling reporters that the decision is in the hands of the team's medical staff. Still, assuming Antetokounmpo makes it through Thursday's session without issue, he should be cleared to play for the first time since the Bucks fired Jason Kidd earlier in the week. Over his last five games, Antetokounmpo is averaging 24.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 blocks and 7.2 made free throws.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out Saturday, Monday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Listed as out Saturday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores 22 points Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores game-high 34 points Saturday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores 26 in Monday's loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Wins game with questionable dunk at buzzer•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...