Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Feels 'ready to go'

Antetokounmpo (knee) implied Wednesday that he'll likely return to action Friday against the Nets, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports. "It's [been] a great week," Antetokounmpo said of his recovery. "I feel great, I'm ready to go. We've got one practice tomorrow -- I've got to practice hard and get my rhythm back and feel ready to go."

Antetokounmpo stopped short of confirming that he'd be back in the lineup Friday, telling reporters that the decision is in the hands of the team's medical staff. Still, assuming Antetokounmpo makes it through Thursday's session without issue, he should be cleared to play for the first time since the Bucks fired Jason Kidd earlier in the week. Over his last five games, Antetokounmpo is averaging 24.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 blocks and 7.2 made free throws.