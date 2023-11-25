Antetokounmpo posted 31 points (11-19 FG, 9-12 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals over 37 minutes during Friday's 131-128 win over the Wizards.

Antetokounmpo was questionable coming into the contest due to a non-COVID illness, but he ultimately suited up and played to his usual standard. He tied with Damian Lillard for second behind Brook Lopez on the Bucks in scoring in the contest, as the trio combined for 101 of Milwaukee's 131 points. Antetokounmpo has reached the 30-point mark in eight of his 15 contests so far this season and is once again putting up elite numbers with 29.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.