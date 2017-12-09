Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Fills box score in victory

Antetokounmpo finished with 27 points (8-19 FG, 11-12 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 43 minutes during Friday's 109-102 victory over Dallas.

Antetokounmpo played a whopping 43 minutes Friday, finishing with his 12th double-double of the season. He has been phenomenal this season, helping the Bucks to a 13-10 record. He is averaging almost 30 points per game, as well as 1.7 steals and 1.7 blocks. He is going to be in the discussion for MVP, as well as the number one ranked fantasy player on the season. He will look to continue his dominance against Utah on Saturday night.