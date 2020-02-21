Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Fills it up versus Pistons
Antetokounmpo accumulated 33 points (13-23 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-11 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block in 32 minutes during Thursday's 126-106 win over the Pistons.
Antetokounmpo contributed in every statistical category except threes while logging his 44th double-double through 49 appearances this season. He managed a career-best 54 double-doubles across 72 games in 2018-19, and Antetokounmpo is well on his way to surpassing that total. Moreover, he'll likely look to make a statement during Saturday's matchup versus the 76ers.
