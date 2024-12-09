Antetokounmpo totaled 34 points (14-22 FG, 6-10 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal across 38 minutes during Sunday's 118-113 win over Brooklyn.

Antetokounmpo shined in Sunday's outing despite dealing with some knee discomfort leading into the contest, leading the way for Milwaukee in scoring, rebounds and blocks. Antetokounmpo has posted at least 30 points and 10 boards in 13 outings this season, including in four of his last five contests.