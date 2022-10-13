Antetokounmpo racked up 24 points (6-21 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 12-15 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists and three steals over 32 minutes in a loss to Brooklyn on Wednesday.

Though he wasn't efficient from the field0, Antetokounmpo converted 12 of 15 free-throw tries en route to a game-high 24 points. The All-Star forward also tied for the team lead with four assists and three steals in an all-around strong performance. Antetokounmpo played in only two games during the exhibition slate as Milwaukee opted to give him plenty of rest, but he'll be ready to go for the regular-season opener in Philadelphia next Thursday.