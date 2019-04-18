Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Flexes his playoff muscles
Antetokounmpo finished with 26 points (11-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 120-99 victory over the Pistons.
Antetokounmpo and the Bucks continued on their merry way Wednesday, accounting for the Pistons to the tune of 21 points. The victory gives the number one seeded Bucks a comfortable 2-0 lead in the best of seven series with Game 3 to be held in Detroit on Saturday. Antetokounmpo has played well in both games thus far and has been able to get some much-needed rest down the stretch. He is showing no signs of an ankle injury that had been somewhat troubling to end the regular season and at this stage, it would appear as though the Bucks are almost a sure thing to advance to the next round.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Monster double-double in win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will rest in finale•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Puts up 30 in limited minutes•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Available Sunday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Warming up, remains questionable•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Uncertain to play Sunday•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...