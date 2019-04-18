Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Flexes his playoff muscles

Antetokounmpo finished with 26 points (11-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 120-99 victory over the Pistons.

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks continued on their merry way Wednesday, accounting for the Pistons to the tune of 21 points. The victory gives the number one seeded Bucks a comfortable 2-0 lead in the best of seven series with Game 3 to be held in Detroit on Saturday. Antetokounmpo has played well in both games thus far and has been able to get some much-needed rest down the stretch. He is showing no signs of an ankle injury that had been somewhat troubling to end the regular season and at this stage, it would appear as though the Bucks are almost a sure thing to advance to the next round.