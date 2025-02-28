Antetokounmpo notched 28 points (11-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 19 rebounds, seven assists and one block over 33 minutes in Thursday's 121-112 win over Denver.

Antetokounmpo was once again listed on the injury report ahead of Thursday's contest with left calf discomfort, but took the court against Denver and dominated with team-high marks in scoring, rebounds and assists in a near 20-20 outing. Antetokounmpo set a new season high in rebounds, passing his previous season-best 18 rebounds hauled in Jan. 27. Antetokounmpo has tallied at least 25 points, 15 rebounds and five assists in five outings this year.