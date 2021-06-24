Antetokounmpo tallied 34 points (14-25 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 12 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and two blocks in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 116-113 loss to the Hawks.

Antetokounmpo was everywhere for the Bucks, turning in arguably his most complete performance of the playoffs thus far. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough as the Bucks gave up home-court advantage, falling to a plucky Hawks outfit who seem to be afraid of no one at this point. They are going to need a similar kind of night in Game 2 if they are to at least head back to Atlanta with the series locked at 1-1.