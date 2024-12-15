Antetokounmpo ended with 32 points (10-15 FG, 12-18 FT), 14 rebounds, nine assists, four blocks and one steal across 38 minutes during Saturday's 110-102 victory over the Hawks.

Antetokounmpo was fantastic in the win, guiding the Bucks to the In-Season Tournament final where they will face the Thunder. Despite regularly appearing on the injury report, Antetokounmpo has had a relatively healthy start to the season. An indication of how well he has been playing is the fact that he is averaging a career-high 32.7 points and 6.1 assists. Milwaukee have now won 13 of their past 15 games after losing six of their first seven games to open the season.