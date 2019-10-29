Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Flirts with triple-double once again
Antetokounmpo had 14 points (5-15 FG, 0-2 3PT, 4-8 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks during Milwaukee's 129-112 win over Cleveland on Monday.
Despite his low-scoring totals -- by his standards -- Antetokounmpo has flirted with a triple-double in each of his three outings this season, as he looks like one of the league's premier fantasy assets once again due to his ability to impact the game on both ends of the court at a stellar level. He will aim to continue his torrid run of form next Wednesday in a tougher matchup at Boston.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Just misses second triple-double•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Logs triple double in opener•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Full line in 27 minutes•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Starting Thursday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Sitting out with illness•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Records second-straight double-double•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...