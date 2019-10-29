Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Flirts with triple-double once again

Antetokounmpo had 14 points (5-15 FG, 0-2 3PT, 4-8 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks during Milwaukee's 129-112 win over Cleveland on Monday.

Despite his low-scoring totals -- by his standards -- Antetokounmpo has flirted with a triple-double in each of his three outings this season, as he looks like one of the league's premier fantasy assets once again due to his ability to impact the game on both ends of the court at a stellar level. He will aim to continue his torrid run of form next Wednesday in a tougher matchup at Boston.