Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Free throw woes continue in victory

Antetokounmpo tallied 30 points (12-23 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-13 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and four blocks in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 111-102 victory over Atlanta.

Antetokounmpo delivered a 30-and-10 double-double in Wednesday's victory, however, his well-documented free throw struggles continued. He ended shooting just 5-of-13 from the line, hurting what was otherwise, a fantastic night for the reigning MVP. If you are punting free throw percentage, Antetokounmpo is currently the number one player. Despite talking up his desire to improve that aspect of his game, we are yet to see the fruits of his labor.