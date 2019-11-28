Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Free throw woes continue in victory
Antetokounmpo tallied 30 points (12-23 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-13 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and four blocks in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 111-102 victory over Atlanta.
Antetokounmpo delivered a 30-and-10 double-double in Wednesday's victory, however, his well-documented free throw struggles continued. He ended shooting just 5-of-13 from the line, hurting what was otherwise, a fantastic night for the reigning MVP. If you are punting free throw percentage, Antetokounmpo is currently the number one player. Despite talking up his desire to improve that aspect of his game, we are yet to see the fruits of his labor.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores 50 points in win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Massive contributions Thursday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Racks up another double-double•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Goes for 30-10 double-double•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Free-throw woes continue in win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Another brilliant effort in win•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.