Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Free-Throw woes continue in win

Antetokounmpo produced 38 points (13-24 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 11-20 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists, three steals, and one block in 36 minutes during Thursday's 124-155 victory over Chicago.

Antetokounmpo put up another monster stat line in Thursday's victory, however, struggled from the charity stripe. He ended making 11-of-20 from the line, putting a real clamp on his overall value. The low percentage on high volume is a bad combination, but something that seems to keeps rearing it's ugly head. If you can handle the poor free-throw shooting, Antetokounmpo should be a solid top-3 player the rest of the way.