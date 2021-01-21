Antetokounmpo and the Bucks won't play the Wizards on Friday after the game was postponed, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The issue isn't on Milwaukee's side, as it's the sixth straight postponement for Washington due to COVID-19 issues. The Bucks remain on track to face the Lakers on Thursday but won't play the second half of the back-to-back set Friday.

