Head coach Mike Budenholzer said Antetokounmpo (knee) "did everything" during Tuesday's practice, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo missed the final three games of the regular season with right knee soreness, but as expected, he'll be good to go for the playoffs. Across 63 regular-season appearances, the MVP candidate averaged a career-high 31.1 points to go along with 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 32.1 minutes per game.