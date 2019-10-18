Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Full line in 27 minutes

Antetokounmpo accumulated 26 points (9-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 14 rebounds, three blocks, two assists, and two steals in 27 minutes during Thursday's 118-96 win over the Timberwolves.

Antetokounmpo missed Sunday's matchup with the Wizards due to an illness but showed no lingering effects of that in this one. Antetokounmpo is almost unstoppable against most opponents, and perhaps the only thing that can suppress his counting stats (apart from an injury) is if coach Mike Budenholzer continues to reduce his minutes.