Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Full line in narrow victory

Antetokounmpo produced 32 points (13-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-8 FT), 17 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 106-104 win over the Timberwolves.

Antetokounmpo (back) was able to give it a go as expected and turned in an excellent stat line against the shorthanded Timberwolves. While he finished with as many turnovers as assists and struggled at the charity stripe, the 25-year-old forward did just enough to help his team earn the win and continues to make a strong case for a second straight MVP award.