Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Full line in narrow victory
Antetokounmpo produced 32 points (13-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-8 FT), 17 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 106-104 win over the Timberwolves.
Antetokounmpo (back) was able to give it a go as expected and turned in an excellent stat line against the shorthanded Timberwolves. While he finished with as many turnovers as assists and struggled at the charity stripe, the 25-year-old forward did just enough to help his team earn the win and continues to make a strong case for a second straight MVP award.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will play vs. Wolves•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Returns to action•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Available to play Monday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable vs. Bulls•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out again Saturday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...