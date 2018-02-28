Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Full line in Tuesday's loss
Antetokounmpo finished with 23 points (8-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 13 rebounds, eight assists, six blocks, and three steals in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 107-104 loss to the Wizards.
Antetokounmpo's absurd two-way effort helped lead an improbable comeback that came up just short. While he struggled with turnover troubles (five), Antetokounmpo was everywhere on both ends of the floor, ending up one swat shy of matching his career high while nearing a triple-double. Next up is Wednesday's bout with the Eastern Conference's ninth-seeded Pistons.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Drops 20 in Sunday's OT loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores 26 points in 45 minutes•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Triple-doubles in loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Erupts for game-high 32 in Saturday's win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Paces team with double-double Friday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Posts full line in Tuesday's win•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...