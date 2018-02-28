Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Full line in Tuesday's loss

Antetokounmpo finished with 23 points (8-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 13 rebounds, eight assists, six blocks, and three steals in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 107-104 loss to the Wizards.

Antetokounmpo's absurd two-way effort helped lead an improbable comeback that came up just short. While he struggled with turnover troubles (five), Antetokounmpo was everywhere on both ends of the floor, ending up one swat shy of matching his career high while nearing a triple-double. Next up is Wednesday's bout with the Eastern Conference's ninth-seeded Pistons.