The Bucks and Magic were not on the court at the scheduled start time for Game 5 and may boycott the contest, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Following the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, many NBA players spoke about the possibility of making a statement in protest. Being in the NBA bubble has inherently limited what's possible, and a boycott of Game 5 looks to be the action the Bucks and Magic choose to take.