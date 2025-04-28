Antetokounmpo recorded 28 points (9-20 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 15 rebounds, six assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 129-103 loss to the Pacers in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Antetokounmpo recorded a game-high 28 points, marking his lowest-scoring outing of the first round. The superstar did make a series-high 10 free throws, but he shot less than 50 percent from the field for the first time in the playoffs. The 30-year-old forward has averaged 33.8 points, 14.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks across 36.0 minutes per game during the first round. However, the Bucks still face a 3-1 series deficit and will look to stay alive in Game 5 in Indiana on Tuesday.