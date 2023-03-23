Antetokounmpo racked up 31 points (14-23 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and one block over 24 minutes during Wednesday's 130-94 victory over San Antonio.

Antetokounmpo was his usual, dominant self Wednesday, racking up 18 first half points to go along with nine rebounds shooting from the field as the Bucks entered the break with a 15-point lead. He played just over seven minutes in the second half but still managed to pour in another 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field, ending with a game-high 31 points and 14 rebounds. The superstar big man has scored at least 30 points in five of eight games this month while grabbing double-digit rebounds in four of his last five.