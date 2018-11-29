Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Game-high 36 points in victory
Antetokounmpo finished with 36 points (14-21 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-12 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and one block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 116-113 victory over the Bulls.
Antetokounmpo dominated in Wednesday's three-point victory, leading all scorers with 36 points. He added 11 rebounds and eight assists as he came close to yet another triple-double. He continues to do everything for the Bucks despite his inability to hit three-pointers. If the perimeter game and ever finds some feet, he is basically going to be unstoppable. Antetokounmpo will likely be in the discussion to finish the season as a top five overall player, right about where he was drafted.
