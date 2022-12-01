Antetokounmpo ended with 37 points (13-25 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 9-12 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists and one block in 37 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 109-103 win over the Knicks.

Antetokounmpo missed all three of his field goal attempts in the first quarter but still managed to finish the first half with 14 points on 5-of-12 shooting to go along with eight rebounds and four assists. He added another 23 points in the second half, 14 of which came in the fourth quarter as the Bucks held off the Knicks to win their third straight. The Milwaukee forward registered a game-high 37 points on the night and has now scored at least 30 points in five straight contests. He is, however, just 4-of-16 from three over that stretch.