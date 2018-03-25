Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Game-time call Sunday vs. Spurs
Antetokounmpo (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's tilt with the Spurs, Ben Steele of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Antetokounmpo, who missed the Bucks' 118-105 victory over the Bulls on Friday with a sprained right ankle, was able to go through a light practice Saturday before going at full speed in an individual workout. The All-Star noted that he felt "good" after the activity, but the Bucks will reevaluate him in the hours leading up to the 3:30 p.m. EDT tip off before determining his availability for the contest. Should Antetokounmpo be held out for a second straight game, Jabari Parker would likely remain in the starting lineup, while Shabazz Muhammad would benefit from an elevated role off the bench.
