Antetokounmpo (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's Game 4 against Miami, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Antetokounmpo is reportedly warming up and testing out his right ankle to see if he can indeed play. With Milwaukee on the brink of elimination, there may be more emphasis on trying to push the MVP through the injury. An official decision regarding Antetokounmpo's status in Game 4 should surface relatively soon however.