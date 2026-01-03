Antetokounmpo logged 30 points (11-18 FG, 8-8 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal over 30 minutes during the Bucks' 122-121 win over the Hornets on Friday.

Antetokounmpo made his presence felt in the fourth quarter with 12 points in the frame, with his final bucket coming on an alley-oop pass from Kevin Porter with 4.7 seconds to play to give the Bucks their third win over their last four games. Antetokounmpo also made history Friday, posting his 158th career game with 30/10/5, moving him past Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson for most in NBA history. It's also notable that Antetokounmpo cracked 30 minutes of playing time for the first time since returning from an eight-game absence Dec. 27 due to a right calf strain. That could be a sign of things to come for the two-time MVP, who will look to carry momentum from Friday's win into the Bucks' four-game road trip, which kicks off Sunday against the Kings.