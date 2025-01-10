Antetokounmpo (knee) will play in Friday's game against the Magic, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo continues to deal with right patella tendinopathy, though he will suit up for his sixth consecutive contest Friday. Over his last five outings following a four-game absence due to an illness and back spasms, the two-time MVP has averaged 24.8 points, 12.8 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.2 blocks in 35.0 minutes per contest.