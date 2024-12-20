Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Friday's game against Cleveland, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Antetokounmpo has been a mainstay on the injury report while he deals with a lingering right knee injury, though he has missed only two games this season. The superstar has averaged 32.0 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.0 blocks across 35.3 minutes per game over six regular-season outings in December.
