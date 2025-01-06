Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Monday's game against the Raptors.

Antetokounmpo has been a mainstay on the injury report due to right patella tendinopathy, though the lingering injury has yet to cause a long-term absence. The superstar has appeared in three consecutive outings following a four-game absence, during which he has averaged 29.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 steals across 36.7 minutes per contest.