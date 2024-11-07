Coach Doc Rivers said that Antetokounmpo (thigh) will play in Thursday's game against the Jazz, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo missed Monday's loss to the Cavaliers due to a right adductor strain, though he will return to game action Thursday. The superstar has been a mainstay on the injury report this year but has still put up stellar numbers. Through six regular-season outings, the two-time MVP has averaged 31.0 points, 12.3 rebounds, 6.3 rebounds, 0.5 blocks and 0.5 steals while shooting 63.3 percent from the floor across 35.2 minutes per game.