Coach Doc Rivers said that Antetokounmpo (knee) is available to play in Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo has been a mainstay on the injury report this season, though he will suit up for the fourth consecutive matchup in the club's first NBA Cup game Tuesday. Through nine regular-season outings in the 2024-25 campaign, the two-time MVP has averaged 31.6 points, 12.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 0.9 blocks across 34.8 minutes per game.