Antetokounmpo is probable to play Monday against the Knicks due to a foot sprain.
Antetokounmpo is dealing with a right midfoot sprain, but appears on track to play. He just logged a full workload in Saturday's 130-111 drubbing of the Knicks, posting 32 points in 28 minutes. Milwaukee's current rotation will be fully healthy if Antetokounmpo is able to suit up
