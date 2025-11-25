Antetokounmpo (adductor) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

It appears that Antetokounmpo is making swift progress in his recovery from an adductor strain. His status could come down to a game-time decision based on pregame warmups. If the superstar forward is upgraded to available, Bobby Portis' rise in streaming appeal would take a big hit.