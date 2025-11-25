Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Gets questionable tag
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Antetokounmpo (adductor) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
It appears that Antetokounmpo is making swift progress in his recovery from an adductor strain. His status could come down to a game-time decision based on pregame warmups. If the superstar forward is upgraded to available, Bobby Portis' rise in streaming appeal would take a big hit.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Expected to miss at least one week•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Headed for imaging•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Won't return Monday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Exits to locker room vs. Cleveland•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will play Monday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable for Monday•