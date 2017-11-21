Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Goes for 23 in victory
Antetokounmpo recorded 23 points ( 8-21 FG, 0-3 3 Pt, 7-9 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots across 39 minutes in Monday's 99-88 loss to the Wizards.
The Greek Freak definitely did not meet value in DFS play Monday, as the Wizards bested the MVP candidate and the Bucks despite playing on the tail end of a back-to-back. HIs 38 percent shooting night was the major contributor of his downtick, but it should be no cause for concern for owners. He remains one of the most valuable fantasy assets and is a chalk start in all formats.
