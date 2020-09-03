Antetokounmpo had 29 points (10-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-13 FT), 14 rebounds and three assists in Wednesday's Game 2 loss to Miami.
The reigning MVP improved upon his Game 1 performance, but it wasn't enough, as the top-seeded Bucks fell behind 0-2 in the series. After drilling a pair of threes in Game 1, Antetokounmpo missed his only attempt Wednesday, though he was vastly improved at the line, where hit just four of 12 attempts in Game 1.
