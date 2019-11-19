Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Goes for 30-10 double-double

Antetokounmpo tallied 33 points (13-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-12 FT), 10 rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block in 34 minutes Monday in the Bucks' 115-101 win over the Bulls.

Antetokounmpo's fantasy managers should be committed to putting the free-throw percentage category at this point -- he's shooting just 61.2 percent on 11.3 attempts per game -- but the 24-year-old has otherwise lifted the bar higher after a brilliant 2018-19 MVP campaign. He's currently averaging career highs in points (30.3 per game), rebounds (14.0), assists (6.2), three-pointers (1.4) and field-goal percentage (58.1%).